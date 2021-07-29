Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: From Sadak to Khalnayak – the golden phase of Sanju Baba when he gave 16 hits before going to jail

Sanjay Dutt – the name alone is synonymous with a wide array of events, conjuring up a melee of flashbacks, most of which are, for better or for worse, controversial in nature. It's unfortunate though that the star's off-screen persona has overshadowed his onscreen accomplishments for most of his career because truth be told, he's not only a great actor, but also has been a legitimate box office draw for more than two decades, and, unbeknownst to many – had once reeled off as many as sixteen hits during a 10-year period (1986-1995). Also Read - Did you know? James Bond actor Daniel Craig had auditioned for THIS Aamir Khan starrer

In fact, such was golden phase that he was poised to be a superstar along with the likes of , , , and in the 90s, but unfortunately, tragedy struck, he had to go to jail and then began a series of flops before he made a comeback with films like Vaastav, , Jodi No. 1 and, of course, Munna Bhai MBBS. But, more of that some other time. Today, on Sanjay Dutt's birthday, let's focus on his golden phase, that 10-year period, before tragedy struck.

After a series of flops in the initial years of his career (excluding the blockbuster Vidhaata), Sanju Baba's big break came with Director 's Naam in 1986 (it was planned as a comeback for his costar and future brother-in-law, Kumar Gaurav, but, destiny had other plans), which proved to be a blockbuster, paving the way for a series of other hits and superhits for the next ten years, including the likes of Jeete Hain Shaan Se, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Ilaka, , , Khalnayak and Aatish.

Of course, there were a few flops, too, in-between, but never has Baba seen a phase where he has given at least one or two big hits a year, like he did during this period. In fact, if it wasn't for his legal controversy, there would've been no stopping him from joining the ranks of the three Khans, Sunny and Govinda as a legit superstar of the 90s and possibly, even thereafter.

Anyway, on Sanjay Dutt's birthday, let's revisit this 10-year golden phase of the actor, where he delivered sixteen hits, including one blockbuster and five superhits.

Naam (1986) - Rs. 4 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

Inaam Dus Hazaar (1987) - Rs. 4 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

Jeete Hain Shaan Se (1987) - Rs. 4.25 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988) - Rs. 3.75 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

Ilaaka (1989) - Rs. 4 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

Kanoon Apna Apna (1989) - Rs. 3.75 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

Hathyar (1989) - Rs. 3.50 crore nett [Verdict: Semi-Hit]

Thanedaar (1990) - Rs. 4.75 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

Khatarnaak (1990) - Rs. 3 crore nett [Verdict: Semi-Hit]

Saajan (1991) - Rs. 10 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

Sadak (1991) - Rs. 6 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

Adharm (1992) - Rs. 3.50 crore nett [Verdict: Semi-Hit]

Gumrah (1993) - Rs. 5 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

Khalnayak (1993) - Rs. 12.50 crore nett [Verdict: Superhit]

Aatish (1994) - Rs. 6.43 crore nett [Verdict: Hit]

Andolan (1994) - Rs. 6.05 crore nett [Verdict: Semi-Hit]

So, those of you unfamiliar with the box office force that Sanjay Dutt once was now know better. Happy Birthday, Sanju Baba. Do keep entertaining us for many more years to come.