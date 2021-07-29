Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: From Sadak to Khalnayak – the golden phase of Sanju Baba when he gave 16 hits before going to jail

On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, let's revisit his 10-year golden phase of the actor, where he delivered sixteen hits, including one blockbuster and five superhits. In fact, if it wasn't for his legal controversy, there would've been no stopping Sanju Bab from joining the ranks of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Govinda and Aamir Khan as a legit superstar of the 90s and possibly, even thereafter.