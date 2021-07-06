Ranveer Singh: The trend of the '83 star's box office hits and misses hold big promise for Sooryavanshi, Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and more

Ranveer Singh, who turns 36 today, 6th July, is easily one of the fastest rising stars and most gifted actors not only in Bollywood, courtesy a fantastic body of work that has made him one of the select few from the gen-Z brigade poised to be the next superstar after the Three Khans, , and . However, the rise has been far from smooth and there was a time until 2016 when had fallen far below the pecking order in terms of stardom, despite nobody ever questioning his acting ability. That was until 2016, when Ranveer had seen more failure at the box-office than commercial success, and not all his moves, masala or otherwise were receiving the same kind of critical acclaim they're getting now. It has all changed since then, and how. Also Read - Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Did you know the birthday boy shares a rare connect with Naseeruddin Shah and Johnny Lever? [Tuesday Trivia]

So, what has brought about the change? Well, the two-part answer is a.) , who kept banking on Ranveer Singh, giving him his only two clean hits even in his low phase, and then ushering in his new phase with the hitherto the biggest film of his career, and b.) a better script sense. In fact, these two factors also correspondingly split Ranveer's box-office fortunes in two distinct halves: 2010-2016 and then 2018, onward. The box office collections and verdicts of his movies below will paint a clearer picture:

(2010) Rs. 23.17 crore nett - Above Average

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) Rs. 30.76 crore nett - Average

(2013) Rs. 29 crore nett - Flop

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) Rs. 116.33 crore nett - Hit

Gunday (2014) Rs. 78.60 crore nett - Semi-Hit

(2014) Rs. 33.14 crore nett - Flop

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) Rs. 76.88 crore nett - Below Average

(2015) Rs. 184.20 crore nett - Hit

(2016) Rs. 60.24 crore nett - Flop

Padmaavat (2018) Rs. 302.15 crore nett - Blockbuster

(2018) Rs. 240.31 crore nett - Blockbuster

(2019) Rs. 140.25 crore nett - Superhit

(Note: Cameos like Finding Fanny and anthology films like Bombay Talkies haven't been included)

As seen above, the reason we said that Ranveer Singh's box-office fortunes can be split in two halves from 2010-2016 and then, 2018 onward becomes clear as does the huge hand SLB has played in his stardom today, giving the talented actor his only two clean hits even when his other well-received movies like Dil Dhadakne Do and Lootera weren't performing well at the ticket windows). 2018 the proved to be a watershed year in his career and since then, Ranveer doesn't seem to be looking back.

In fact, if this COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing lockdown hadn't struck, it'd have been highly likely that he'd have had more superhits and blockbusters by now with , '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined up for release. Add his other movies in the pipeline like Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (we're more confident about the former though) and we've no doubt that Ranveer Singh is at pole position to be one of the next bonafide superstars of Bollywood.