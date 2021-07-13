Rare Box Office TRIVIA: The only time Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar came together to deliver 4 Bollywood BLOCKBUSTERS in 1 year

Bollywood isn't known to give multiple blockbusters in a year. If anything, the industry's track record is notorious for way more flops than hits in calendar year, and even if one or at the most two blockbusters emerge from the Hindi film stable each year, both the industry and trade feel pretty pleased by the outcome. However, did you know there was one year when the top four grossing Bollywood films were all blockbusters, and it was none other than three of Hindi cinema's biggest superstars of all time – , and – along with comeback superstar, , past stars, and , and Bollywood's top future female stars, and , who combined to pull off this rare box office feat. Also Read - From Atrangi Re, Naane Varuven to The Gray Man: Dhanush is set to showcase his acting mettle across the globe through these films

The year was 2007 and the Bollywood movies we're referring to are , Welcome, and Partner (in that order), which struck potfuls of gold at the box office to grab the top four spots and all emerge as blockbusters by the end of their theatrical runs. In fact, SRK, being SRK, did it twice in the same year, besides capturing the numero uno position, too, as he was accustomed to in those days. Check out the collections of this special quartet of films from 2007 film and how they created box office history below:

Om Shanti Om - Rs. 79.42 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

Welcome - Rs. 70.75 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

Chak De India - Rs. 67.69 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

Partner - Rs. 66.19 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

We wish such years become the norm rather than the exception in Bollywood.