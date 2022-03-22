The Kashmir Files is going strong at the box office. Starring , , Darshan Kumaar, , and others, the directorial has done phenomenally well. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has become the highest week 2 grosser in the post pandemic era in India. According to him, the film has beaten ’s , ’s 83 and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. He wrote on Twitter, “#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL... *Week 2* trending is THE HIGHEST in *post pandemic era*, OVERTAKES #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #Hollywood giant #SpiderMan BY A RECORD MARGIN... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr. Total: ₹ 179.85 cr. #India biz.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut asks paparazzi to watch The Kashmir Files, tells them cheekily, 'Aisi bakwaas filmein dekhte hai, achchi film bhi dekh lo for change' - watch video

Meanwhile, the film is getting a lot of reactions. recently said, "Zarur dekhuga main kyuki vo ek history ka aisa hissa hai jisse humara dil dukhta hai. Jo Kashmir me Kashmiri Panditon ke sath hua hai, vo yakeenan bade dukh ki baat hai (I am definitely going to watch this film. This is a painful part of our history. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandit community in Kashmir is indeed heartbreaking)."

On the other hand, the producer of Jhund Savita Raj questioned the tax-free status of the film. She wrote on Facebook, "I recently watched Kashmir Files and as the story of Kashmiri Pandits exodus it's heartbreaking and is a story that needed to be told. It is a good voice for Kashmiri Pandits! But as the producer of JHUND I am perplexed. After all, Jhund is also an important film and has a story and a big message that has received tremendous acclaim and word of mouth from the audience (sic)."

She added, “So I want to find out what's the criterion on which the government selects a film to support it so strongly by making it tax-free, endorsing it through social media and asking Offices to showcase the film or give a half day holiday to its employees. After all Jhund also has a subject that is so crucial to our country's growth. Jhund is not just talking about the disparity between caste and economic disparity but also shows a way to make the lower strata of society find their success story (sic)."