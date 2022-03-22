The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri’s film BEATS Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The Kashmir Files has done phenomenally well at the box office and is still going strong. According to a trade analyst, the film has beaten Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh's 83 and Tom Holland's Spider-Man.