Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi to lock horns with two films at the ticket windows.

A few minutes back, we got a great news that the theatres will reopen in Maharashtra from October 22 and blockbuster director joined the party by announcing the release date of his highly-anticipated delayed film, featuring and , which will hit the screens during the festive weekend of Diwali. While as a cine-goers, we are jumping with joy, there is another reason to celebrate for us as an audience as not one or two but three films will hit the screens during the festival of lights, which includes Annaatthe and Marvel's Eternals. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty-Katrina Kaif's film to RELEASE on THIS date; will also mark reopening of theatres in Maharashtra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@itsrohitshetty)

Talking about 's Annaatthe, the film marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Siva and it is said to be huge one since the filmmaker is a superhit director and has given some phenomenal hits in the past. Siva's directorial Viswasam clashed with Rajinikanth's last release Petta on the box office earlier in 2019. The two movies were released on Pongal and were box office hits. It is Rajinikanth's third association with production house Sun Pictures after their hit collaboration in the past with and Petta. The film also features , Nayanthara, Khushboo and Meena in pivotal roles. Also Read - Sunny full movie in HD leaked on TamilRockers, Telegram and other channels for Free Download

On the other hand, Marvel's Eternals stars , , Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani in the lead roles along with Harish Patel, who was Akshay Kumar's costar in . The description shared by Marvel.com of the film reads, "Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants." It is directed by by Chloé Zhao, who recently won an Oscar for Nomadland. Also Read - Did you know Queen Kangana Ranaut REJECTED these Bollywood films starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and more? Here's why