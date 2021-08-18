Bell Bottom BOX OFFICE prediction: Budget + satellite rights breakup of the Akshay Kumar starrer and how much it's expected to collect on day 1

Post the second wave of COVID-19, we will see the first big Bollywood release at the box office in the form of and starrer Bell Bottom, which is scheduled to hit the screens on August 19. While the trailer and the songs have garnered a great response from the audience, we still believe that releasing the film in the current scenario is a huge gamble due to the following reasons. Also Read - What to watch - Bhoot Police trailer made you eager for the horror comedy? Here are some amazing ones you can stream now on Netflix, Youtube and Disney + Hotstar First and foremost, the huge budget of Bell Bottom, which is Rs 170-180 crore (including print and advertising). While you must be amazed by the cost, let us tell you it includes the remuneration of Akshay Kumar, which is reportedly Rs 117 crore. Also Read - Mumbai Diaries 26/11: Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma’s medical drama to stream on this date

Now, talking about the important box office markets across the country, the film will again face a major loss as Maharashtra (especially Mumbai), which contributes to 30 per cent of the domestic box office is completely closed due to the lockdown. Another, major market, which is Delhi, will also contribute in a limited way as the cinema halls will be open only till 8 pm. The south market, which anyway doesn't contribute much for Bollywood films, will hardly give any collections to the Akshay Kumar starrer as the theatres in this market is closed except for Andhra Pradesh.

The only good thing about the Bell Bottom release is if the film runs for more than two weeks (which it will since there are no big releases lined up for immediate release), it will get a rebate of around 30-40 per cent from UK since the entire film was shot in the country. With the above parameters and obstacles, if the film registers a Rs 10 crore opening, we would say it will be a great start for the film but we are not sure that whether audiences are ready or not to risk their lives to enjoy the cinematic experience. The digital rights of Bell Bottom is sold to Amazon Prime Video for an undisclosed price. Well, this amount will definitely help the makers to reach the Break Even point of their investment. Add another few crores for the satellite rights and the makers will have enough in their pockets to call it a successful film.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also features and in pivotal roles.