Box office collection day 3: Samrat Prithviraj shows HUGE jump, Vikram earns a WHOPPING amount, Major gathers steam

On 3rd June 2023, three films had hit the big screens; Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, and Adivi Sesh’s Major. All three were pan-India releases, but they have just made a mark in their respective sectors. Prithviraj took a lead in Hindi, Major did well in Telugu, and Vikram has been ruling in Tamil. But, overall Vikram has taken a lead at the box office, Samrat Prithviraj is at the second spot, and Major is at the third position. Also Read - Have Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan struck a whopping deal with a global OTT giant for their wedding streaming rights?
Vikram box office collection
Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahad Faasil starrer Vikram on its day one collected Rs. 38.50 crore. On Saturday, it showed a drop and collected Rs. 28.70 crore, but on Sunday again there was a jump and it collected Rs. 33.90 crore. The three-day total of the film is 94.65 crore and on its fourth day (today) the movie will easily cross Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office. Also Read - The Devotion of Suspect X: Kareena Kapoor Khan catches Vijay Varma reading her messages; here's how he reacted
Samrat Prithviraj box office collection
Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood starrer Samrat Prithviraj took a double digital opening of Rs. 10.70 crore at the box office. On day two, the movie showed minimal growth and collected Rs. 12.60 crore. However, it got a huge jump on Sunday, and it minted Rs. 16.10 crore, taking the three-day total to Rs. 39.40 crore. Samrat Prithviraj is made on a huge budget and the weekend collection is below par. Now, let’s see if the film will maintain the momentum on weekdays or not. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty is like a ray of sunshine in a yellow sheer saree; netizens say, 'Newcomers ko bhi mauka do' [View pics]
Major box office collection
Major has done a decent business. In three days, the movie has collected Rs. 21.95 crore at the box office. But, the Adivi Sesh starrer needs to do well during the weekdays to collect a good amount in its first week.
Well, it will be interesting to see how these new releases will perform at the box office in the coming days.
