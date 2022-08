Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan were released on 11th August 2022. It was expected that both the movies will take the box office by storm, but that didn’t happen. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan took a slow start at the box office and even holidays didn’t help the film to get a boost in numbers. On the other hand, Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 has been doing well at the box office and it is already a hit. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Karthikeya 2 continues to rule box office, Liger song Aafat criticised for 'rape dialogue' in lyrics and more

Karthikeya 2 box office collection

Karthikeya 2 in 11 days has collected Rs. 57.25 crore (all languages) which is damn good. The movie's Hindi dubbed version has also been getting a great response. In 10 days, Karthikeya 2 Hindi has collected Rs. 16.30 crore which is fantastic. The movie's Hindi version has done much better than many mid-budget Bollywood films. It is expected that the movie will continue its dream run at the box office in the upcoming days.

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection

Laal Singh Chaddha has turned out to be a disaster. In its week 2, till now, the movie has collected around Rs. 6 crore which is very disappointing. The movie has collected Rs. 56.03 crore in 13 days; one of the biggest disasters of .

Raksha Bandhan box office collection

Talking about starrer Raksha Bandhan, the movie in 13 days has collected Rs. 42.60 crore. It is the third film of Akshay in a row to get such a disastrous response at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Ram Setu which is slated to release on Diwali this year.

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan’s collections are lower than Karthikeya 2 (all languages). It’s an alarming situation for Bollywood as not many Hindi films have left a mark at the box office this year.

Now, on 25th August, starrer Liger is slated to hit the big screens. It’s a pan-India release, so it will be interesting to see what response it will get at the box office.