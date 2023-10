Bollywood had a smashing comeback with biggest releases like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan, and it is once again ruling over South, which looked like a difficult dream , all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol. And now there are small-budget films too that have been making a mark at the box office slowly and gradually. This week there were 3 releases: Fukrey 3 , Chandramukhi 2, and The Vaccine War. Here's a look at how the films fared at the box office amid the massive storm of Jawan and Gadar 2. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2, Jawan, Gadar 2 and more films' box office early estimates

Fukrey 3 box office collection Day 4

Fukrey 3 starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles has been winning hearts, and it earned 15.18 crore on Sunday. In total, so far, it has collected 43 crore nett and is inching to make a 50 crore mark at the box office.

#Fukrey3 goes on an overdrive on Day 4 [Sun]… The day-wise growth reiterates the fact that the third instalment in the #Fukrey series has also found acceptance… Eyes ₹ 55 cr - ₹ 60 cr *extended* weekend, which is PHENOMENAL… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr, Sun 15.18… pic.twitter.com/CHoxWM8FTa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2023 Chandramukhi 2 box office collection Day 4 Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut's film showed a slight improvement on its first Sunday and collected 6.24 crore in domestic theatres, and so far the film has made 23.89 crore at the box office.

The Vaccine War box office collection day 4 Vivek Agnihotri's directorial turned out to be the biggest disappointment as the film is struggling to get numbers, and on the fourth day of its release, the film is estimated to earn nearly 2.2 crore. The medical drama is a dud at the box office. Jawan rules box office Even on the 25th day of its release, Shah Rukh Khan is ruling the box office and earned 8.5 crore on its 4th week of Sunday, and in total, the fourth weekend collection is 21.25 crore. #Jawan has a strong chance of going past ₹ 600 cr mark… Also, the possibility of hitting double digits on Sun - Mon cannot be ruled out… This one’s showing NO SIGNS OF FATIGUE… [Week 4] Fri 4.90 cr, Sat 8.27 cr. Total: ₹ 538.67 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/Koslh5nLiw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2023 Gadar 2 Sunny Deol is unstoppable, is still making lakhs at the box office, and is running strong among new releases.