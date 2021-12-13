In early 2020, coronavirus started spreading in India rapidly. Soon, a lockdown was announced in the whole country. However, towards the end of the year, things started getting better. Theatres were reopened in many states and earlier this year everyone thought the pandemic will come to an end. However, the second wave of Covid-19 took place in India in April this year, and once again theatres were shut. However, the theatres were reopened after a few months. During this pandemic, if not many, a few biggies have hit the big screens this year. We are not talking about just Bollywood films, but movies in various languages have been released in theatres and they have received a good response. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Here's when the newlyweds will FINALLY move into their plush sea-facing home

So, here's a list of the top five Indian films that did exceptionally well at the box office in 2021...



's Sooryavanshi starring and was the first Bollywood biggie to hit the big screens post the second wave. The movie received a fantastic response at the box office, and the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 292.52 crore which is an excellent amount.

Annaatthe

A movie is like a festival for his fans. Annaatthe was released on Diwali this year, just like Sooryavanshi. The Tamil film received mixed reviews from the critics; however, it still collected Rs. 239 crore at the box office.

Master

After Annaatthe, here’s one more Tamil film on the list. Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, which was released on 13th January 2021, collected Rs. 223 crore at the box office worldwide. It was the first Tamil biggie to release this year.

Vakeel Saab

While Hindi films and Tamil movies have been doing well, Telugu movies have also created a roar at the box office this year. ’s Vakeel Saab, which had hit the big screens in April 2021, had collected Rs. 137 crore at the box office. It was the remake of starrer Pink.

Akhanda

starrer Akhanda released on 2nd December 2021. In just 11 days the film has entered the 100 crore club. The worldwide gross collection of the film till now is Rs 105 crore.