Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy is slated to release on 9th September 2022. The film's trailer, songs, and promos have created a good pre-release buzz, and according to the advance booking, Brahmastra is all set to take a fantastic opening at the box office. Some trade experts are also stating that the film might get the best opening of the year, and it will beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So, as Brahmastra is heading for a great start, let's look at the top 5 openers of Ranbir Kapoor…

Sanju

starrer Sanju which was a biopic on took a bumper opening at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 34.75 crore on day 1, and the lifetime collection of the film was Rs. 342.53 crore.



Yes, Besharam is in the second spot. The movie, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, , and Neetu Kapoor, on its day one, collected Rs. 21.56 crore. But, as the reviews and the word of mouth was negative, the film further failed to make a mark at the box office.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, , , and was directed by . The film had got an opening of Rs. 19.45 crore, and it was a super hit at the box office.



’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, , and had taken a bumper opening at the box office. It had collected Rs. 13.30 crore on day one and was a hit.



Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was one of the most awaited films of 2015. It took an opening of Rs. 10.94 crore. But, the film failed to show growth at the box office and was a flop.