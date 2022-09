Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally released in theatres after years of delay. Ayan Mukerji has been working on the movie for years. Brahmastra's advance booking report had also left everyone surprised. Well, Brahmastra has been one of the most awaited films of the year. And now, it's time for Brahmastra day 1 box office collection. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer sci-fi film has finally ended Bollywood's dry spell at the box office. Yes, finally, Brahmastra has delivered what has been missing for the last couple of months. Let's check out Brahmastra box office collection report below: Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Here's how much Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fantasy drama need to make to become a HIT

Brahmastra becomes the biggest non-holiday opener

Brahmastra has been trending in the Entertainment News for various reasons and now, it's going to trend for its box office collection. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer has collected Rs 36.50 to 38.50 crores on day 1. Another report as per Box Office India states that Ayan Mukerji's film earned Rs 35-36 crore on opening day. Brahmastra has become the biggest opener for a non-holiday release. Finally, the hard work that Ayan and his team alongside the cast and crew had put in has paid off. Brahmastra has surpassed the collections of and starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is one of the most successful films of Bollywood in 2022.

Brahmastra budget, cast fees

Brahmastra is made on a whopping budget given the ensemble cast and cameos. It is said that the first part of the Sci-fi film is made on Rs 410 crores. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor charged Rs 25-30 crore whereas Alia's fees were Rs 10-12 crore. , who plays a pivotal role in Brahmastra has reportedly charged Rd 8-10 crore. The movie is heavy on VFX and as per reports, they are the biggest highlights of the film. Apart from Hindi, Brahmastra is also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Brahmastra also stars , , Saurav Gurjar and Nagarjuna Akkineni to name a few.