Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukerji directorial and Karan Johar production, is off to an astounding beginning at the box office, with easily one of the best advance bookings of all time for the both day 1 and the first weekend at the three national multiplex chains alone. Throw in the advance booking at single screens, which have now opened their counters, and you have one of the best pre-release tracking for any film in any language in India. This indicates that the Brahmastra trailer, Brahmastra songs and promotions of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer have all worked to desired effect. And now, Brahmastra is set for a bumper opening.

Brahmastra box office collection day 1

Given the advance booking numbers which were burgeoning by the hour, Brahmastra box office collection day 1 looks poised for a grand opening. Blowing all expectations out of the water, Brahmastra could now open close ₹40 crore nett, while ₹35 crore nett is all but a given, which would not only place it head and shoulders ahead of every other Bollywood movie this year, but also be Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Director Ayan Mukerji's biggest openers to date, while also giving a much-needed shot in the arm to the industry after the horror period it has faced of late.

Brahmastra takes a grand opening all over

What's more heartening is that directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Karan Johar, and starring , Alia Bhatt, , Nagarjuna and , with Shah Rukh Khan in an extended guest appearance, has collected brilliantly all over India, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore, while interiors like UP, Bihar and CI are also doing fantastic business, and even smaller South circuits such as Nizam and Mysore are also doing well.