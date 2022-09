Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took a bumper opening at the box office. After a great first weekend, the movie showed a dip on weekdays, but once again on its second weekend, the film jumped very well at the box office and entered the Rs. 200 crore club. Brahmastra is clearly a film that’s attracting audiences during the weekend. On its second Monday, the film has fallen flat at the box office and the dip is around 70 percent. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Mouni Roy gives FITTING REPLY to all trolls doubting the figures [Exclusive]

On its second Sunday, the film collected Rs. 16.05 crore at the box office in all languages, taking the 10-day total to Rs. 215.25 crore in India. Now, on its second Monday, the film has collected around Rs. 4.77 crore (all languages). In 11 days, the movie has minted Rs. 220.02 crore at the box office in India which is good. But, the dip on the second Monday is alarming as now one can expect that there will be more dip in the collection in the upcoming days during the weekdays. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt's roundup of stylish maternity looks so far [Watch Video]

While Brahmastra has done better than Gangubai Kathiawadi on its second Monday, the film has failed to beat 2, RRR Hindi, and KGF 2 Hindi. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on its second Monday had collected Rs. 5.55 crore, RRR Hindi had minted Rs. 7 crore, and KGF 2 had collected Rs. 8.28 crore at the box office. Also Read - Alia Bhatt opens up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, 'we are not do jism ek jaan'; here's why

Well, for now, it looks like Brahmastra might cross Rs. 250 crore at the box office in India. According to the makers, the movie has collected Rs. 360 crore gross worldwide in 10 days.

While Brahmastra fever is still there in the audiences, now everyone is eagerly waiting for the film’s sequel. Moviegoers are excited to see the story of Dev and Amrita, and they are also keen to know which actors will be seen in Brahmastra 2.