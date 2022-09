and 's recently released sci-fi extravaganza seems to have brought a huge relief to Bollywood's dismal performance at the box office. The directorial, which also features , , and in a special cameo, has turned out to be the biggest non-holiday opener for Bollywood. And if the estimates are anything to go by, is expected to rake in more than Rs 40 crore on day 2. Also Read - Brahmastra celebs movie review: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and more stars have THIS to say about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Brahmastra has witnessed 10-15 per cent growth in footfalls and the day 2 collection could come up anywhere between Rs 40-43 crore nett for all languages. The movie is picking up on mass circuits which seems to be a great sign for more profits. Also Read - Brahmastra: After Kangana Ranaut targets Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer, netizens troll her; ‘Parking tickets collection is more than Dhaakad…’

#Brahmastra Saturday Collection is heading towards HUGE ₹ 40 cr + nett mark.. There’s a GROWTH of around 10-15 % at many centers. Its day Day -2 collection could come in the range of ₹ 40-43 cr nett ( All Languages) — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 10, 2022

Brahmastra has also become the biggest opener of 2022 by beating the likes of and starrer . It has also beaten the box office records of pre-pandemic blockbusters such as Sanju, and . It looks like the Rs 415-crore movie is all set to break into the Rs 100 crore club at the end of its first weekend. However, it remains to be seen if the movie passes the crucial Monday test. Also Read - 'Sushant Singh Rajput's Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood,' says his sister Meetu Singh

The movie has already grossed Rs 75 crore worldwide. The boycott Brahmastra trend seems to have zero effect on influencing people not to watch the film. The ticket paying audience have thronged to theatres to watch the visual extravaganza on the big screen. The movie has a free way at the box office since there's no major release being scheduled before and Saif Ali Khan's mass entertainer Vikram Vedha.

The movie has received mixed response from the audience. While some were blown away by the larger-than-life VFX, some called Brahmastra a body without a soul. Audience's word of mouth will play a crucial role in movie's run-time in theatres and its overall box office collection.