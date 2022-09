Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's movie Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji has managed to end Bollywood's dry spell at the box office. The film has put an end to the disastrous box office run of Bollywood films. Even though there was much negativity around the film and netizens were calling for its boycott, it has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2022 so far. Alia and Ranbir's film Brahmastra has had a great opening weekend. On Sunday, the film managed to make a whopping amount of Rs 40 crore. Also Read - Brahmastra box office: After Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker REACTS to journalists' tweet asking 'legal guy to sue Karan Johar for spreading lies'; netizens in a fix

As reported by Hindustan Times, Brahmastra made Rs 41 to Rs 42 crore at the box office on its first Sunday. On its first Saturday, it managed to mint approximately Rs 37 crore. The film released on September 9 and it managed to register good footfalls in the theatres. With this, the three-day total of the film stands at Rs 110 crore, says the report. 's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is among the biggest grossers of this year made approximately Rs 56 crore on its opening weekend. Surely, Brahmastra had surpassed many records this year. Even in Tamil and Telugu languages, the film has done well.

Brahmastra also stars , and in pivital roles. Post the release of the film, there were many who simply could not stop raving about the VFX used in the film and compared it to Hollywood films like Marvel. On the other hand, many gave out negative reviews too and called it a mediocre film. Now, the debate is over the box office collections of the film. has objected and claimed that the numbers are inflated. She has pointed fingers at , one of the producers of this megabudget movie.