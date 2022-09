Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma productions, took a jaw-dropping beginning at the box office, with one of the highest opening weekends of all time in Indian Cinema, comprising all languages, not only Bollywood. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer hauled in a humongous ₹121 crore nett in its opening weekend, including all languages, with ₹107 crore nett emerging from its Hindi language version alone. As for worldwide, it stood at a massive ₹222 crore gross after the first weekend, clearly showing that the word-of-mouth has been excellent among the audience, leading them to flock to theaters. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra on a rampage at the box office, Sanjay Dutt bags baddie's role in Thalapathy 67 and more

Brahmastra box office collection day 4

All eyes were on Brahmastra box office collection day 4, which still needed a super-strong hold for the film to do well in the long run, despite it having such a fantastic weekend. Well, not only has it done that, but the collection is so good that it's better than what movies like Attack and Jhund collected over their entire lifetime this year. Brahmastra Part One Shiva is set to bring in ₹15-16 crore nett on day 4, which should take the 4-day total to a whopping ₹136-137 crore nett, setting the film firmly on the path to be a superhit – it even has an outside chance of emerging a blockbuster.

Brahmastra enjoys fantastic opening weekend all over India

The best part about the box office collection of directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Karan Johar, and starring , Alia Bhatt, , Nagarjuna and , with Shah Rukh Khan in an extended guest appearance, is that it has performed tremendously all over India, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore, while interiors like UP, Bihar, Gujarat and CI are also bringing in brilliant numbers, and even smaller South markets like Nizam and Mysore are also posting really good figures.