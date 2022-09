Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra took a bumper opening at the box office and collected Rs. 36.42 crore (all languages) on its day one. In its first weekend, the film minted Rs. 124.49 crore (all languages) in India which is quite good. The movie passed the Monday test by collecting Rs. 16.50 crore, and as expected on Tuesday, there was a drop. However, the Ayan Mukerji directorial was steady on its 5th day and as per early estimates collected Rs. 13 crore taking the total five-day total to Rs. 153.99 crore (all languages). Also Read - Brahmastra part 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer to take another five years? Ayan Mukerji reveals

While Brahmastra has reached the Rs. 150 crore club, the movie on its first Tuesday failed to beat Yash starrer KGF 2, and and Jr NTR starrer RRR. The Hindi dubbed version of KGF 2 collected Rs. 19.14 crore at the box office on its first Tuesday, and RRR’s Hindi dubbed version minted Rs. 15.02 crore on its 5th day. Also Read - Brahmastra: Spin-off on Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohan Bhargav aka Vanarastra in the works? Ayan Mukerji makes exciting reveal

However, has left behind ’s 2 and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. On its day five, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had collected Rs. 9.56 crore and Gangubai Kathiawadi had minted Rs. 10.01 crore. Also Read - Are Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar planning to have a baby soon? Here's what we know [Exclusive]

2022 has not been a great year for Bollywood. Many biggies have failed to make a mark at the box office. However, Brahmastra has surely ended the dry spell of Bollywood at the box office. The movie is made on a huge budget and now, it depends on how it will further perform at the box office. The film has no big competition till Vikram Vedha releases on 30th September. So, Brahmastra clearly has a three-week clear run at the box office.

While the first part of Brahmastra is still running in theatres and it’s just been five days, moviegoers are already waiting for the sequel to and starrer.