After enjoying a fantastic opening weekend at the box office, where it set quite a few records, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma productions, is holding steady in its weekdays, too. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer accumulated a massive ₹121 crore nett in its opening weekend, taking into account all languages, with ₹107 crore nett being registered from Hindi alone, ₹222 crore gross being posted worldwide. Since then the Brahmastra box office collection has been going along at a decent click in cinema halls, but still needs significant growth in its second weekend as it isn't out of the woods yet. Also Read - Alia Bhatt fixes Ranbir Kapoor's hair as they get papped in the city; Brahmastra couple trolled for 'overacting'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahmāstra (@brahmastrafilm)

Brahmastra enjoys fantastic collections all over India

The best part about the box office collection of directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Karan Johar, and starring , Alia Bhatt, , Nagarjuna and , with Shah Rukh Khan in an extended guest appearance, is that it has performed tremendously all over India, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore, while interiors like UP, Bihar, Gujarat and CI are also bringing in brilliant numbers, and even smaller South markets like Nizam and Mysore are also posting really good figures. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Erica Fernandes unhappy with Brahmastra; Taapsee Pannu tagged as rude, arrogant and more