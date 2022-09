Not only did Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma productions, storm the box office in its opening weekend at, where more than a few records were set, the movie also held at steady levels in the weekdays, which was imperative. After a mammoth opening weekend of ₹121 crore nett, considering all languages, with the Hindi version of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer alone accounting for ₹107 crore nett (₹222 crore gross worldwide), the Brahmastra box office collection has been performing at a fair click since then in theatres, finishing as the eight best opening week worldwide of all time for Hindi films. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's comeback film after pregnancy will be SS Rajamouli's mega budget film opposite THIS south superstar?

Brahmastra box office collection day 8

Brahmastra has done pretty well in its opening week both in India and overseas post a fantastic opening weekend, but all eyes are now on the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer to take significant leaps in its second weekend to be declared a bonafide hit. So far, Brahmastra Part One Shiva has made ₹170 crore nett in India at the box office, with ₹151 crore nett emerging from the Hindi language itself. If the jumps take it to ₹200 crore nett (all languages) in India, then it's all but certain to round off at ₹250 crore nett and be a clean hit. Check out hitherto the box office collection of Brahmastra below:

India

Weekend: ₹121 crore nett

Monday: ₹16 crore nett

Tuesday: ₹12.50 crore nett

Wednesday: ₹11 crore nett

Thursday: ₹9.50 crore nett

Total (5 days): ₹170 crore nett (all languages) / ₹151 crore nett in Hindi

Brahmastra enjoys fantastic collections all over India

The best part about the box office collection of directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Karan Johar, and starring , Alia Bhatt, , Nagarjuna and , with Shah Rukh Khan in an extended guest appearance, is that it has performed tremendously all over India, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore, while interiors like UP, Bihar, Gujarat and CI are also bringing in brilliant numbers, and even smaller South markets like Nizam and Mysore are also posting really good figures.