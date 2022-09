Brahmastra storm is coming and it seems unstoppable. The film is all set to release in theatres worldwide on September 9 and with the kind of advance booking, the box office collection are going to be massive. As per latest numbers, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is off to a super start with around 1 lakh tickets already sold for day one and around 2 lakh sold for opening weekend. This number will only grow in the coming days as we near the release. Interestingly, it has already beaten SS Rajamouli directed RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Not just this, it is now trailing behind only Yash's KGF 2 when it comes to advance booking numbers. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji REVEAL the BIG Surprise for all the fans; it's connected to RK's lucky number 8 [Watch Video]

And now, to ensure that film's first day and first weekend collections are the best possible, the makers of the film Star India reached out to the Delhi High Court with a suit to avert copyright infringement. As our readers are already aware, it is a new trend for all new and big movies and web series to be leaked online within hours of release. It has happened has restrained as many as 18 websites from illegally streaming 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', a film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles, after allowing a suit moved by Star India in relation with copyright infringement.

In its suit Star India said that theatrical release of any film is highly crucial as it is the commercial value of a film depends on the popularity and success it achieves the first few days of the release. It also pointed out that there are 'rogue websites' that infringe upon the copies of the film and leak the full film online illegally for their own gain. It said that these sites make the films available for free in high quality for viewing and downloading while the film hits the theatres.

In the order, Justice Jyoti Singh observed the the exclusive right with the Plaintiff (Star India) is under the provisions of the Copyright Act. Further, the order barred around 18 of such rogue sites from hosting, streaming, retransmitting, exhibiting, making available for viewing and downloading, providing access to and/or communicating to the public, displaying, uploading, modifying, publishing, updating and/or sharing on their websites through the Internet or any other platform.

The order also asked the Department of Telecommunications and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to work in sync with the various Internet Service Providers and block access to these rogue websites. With this, the possibility of Brahmastra getting leaked online in averted and for good. Online piracy is a crime under the Copyright Act of 1957 and we urge our readers to watch content only in theatres or authorised OTT platforms.