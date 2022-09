Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, has taken a fantastic start at the box office, with as many as over 1 lakh tickets already being sold for day 1 and over 2 lakh tickets being sold for the opening weekend at the three national multiplex chains alone. These astounding numbers don't include single screens, many of which haven't opened their bookings. This shows a genuine interest among the audience to watch the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, indicating that the Brahmastra trailer, Brahmastra songs and promotions have all clicked big time. And now, Brahmastra has done the imaginable in terms of advance booking. Also Read - Chakda Xpress' Anushka Sharma to Brahmastra's Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actresses flaunt their love for naked dresses and slay it in style

Brahmastra takes best advance booking post-pandemic

Our entertainment news trade sources and own box-office tracking has pegged the Ayan Mukerji directorial and Karan Johar production, , starring , Alia Bhatt, , Nagarjuna and , as the best advance booking for a Bollywood movie post-pandmemic, and the numbers are so good for the first 2 days or so that it would've been considered good even during pre-pandemic times, but in today's day and age, it's set for a dream-come-true opening.

Brahmastra breaks into top ten advances of all time in Bollywood

As we had mentioned before, the unimaginable has happened as Brahmastra has not only taken the best advance booking post-pandemic among Bollywood movies, but has also about to break into the top the ten all-time advance bookings for Bollywood. As is, the films has already sold more tickets prior to release than even RRR in its Hindi version (trailing only behind KGF 2 among South movies), but this latest feat wasn't expected even by the most optimistic of trade predictions. Check out the numbers below (data only available for since the multiplex era):

Post-pandemic advance bookings for all Indian movies

Brahmastra : 1.90 lakh tickets sold (2 days left for release)

RRR: 1.5o lakh tickets sold

83: 1.20 lakh tickets sold

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.30 lakh tickets sold

Laal Singh Chaddha: 60 lakh tickets sold

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 55 lakh tickets sold

Gangubai Kathiawadi: 50 lakh tickets sold

Shamshera: 45 lakh tickets sold

Samrat Prithviraj: 40 lakh tickets sold

Raksha Bandhan: 35 lakh tickets sold

All-time advance bookings for only Bollywood movies

War: 4 lakh tickets sold

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo: 3.50 lakh tickets sold

Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.40 lakh tickets sold

Bharat: 3.20 lakh tickets sold

Sultan: 3.10 lakh tickets sold

Dangal: 3 lakh tickets sold

Sanju: 2.90 lakh tickets sold

Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.75 lakh tickets sold

Mission Mangal: 2.70 lakh tickets sold

Brahmastra is sure to overtake Mission Mangal and Tiger Zinda Hai in the next 2 days, with an outside chance of even overtaking Sanju.