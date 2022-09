Brahmastra, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji, has taken a far better than expected start at the box office, with as many as 25,000 tickets having been sold at the three national multiplex chains, the very day bookings opened, and counters yet to open at certain pockets across the country. This augurs splendidly well for the opening weekend, showing that there's a genuine interest among the audience to watch the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, indicating that the Brahmastra trailer, Brahmastra songs and promotions have all clicked big time. And now, that number of 25,000 has burgeoned to well over a lakh. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Makers of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film take a big step to ensure film is a BIG HIT

Brahmastra takes best advance booking post-pandemic

In fact, our trade sources and own box-office tracking has pegged the Ayan Mukerji directorial and Karan Johar production, , starring , Alia Bhatt, , Nagarjuna and , as the best advance booking for a Bollywood movie post-pandmemic, and the numbers are so good for the first 2 days or so that it would've been considered good even during pre-pandemic times, but in today's day and age, it's set for a dream-come-true opening. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji REVEAL the BIG Surprise for all the fans; it's connected to RK's lucky number 8 [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Brahmastra sells over 1 lakh tickets for day 1

Forget Bollywood films alone, even more heartening is the fact that Brahmastra Part One Shiva is tracking better at all three national multiplex chains than RRR had in its Hindi version, having already collected more till Tuesday morning, 6th September, than SS Rajamouli's RRR or even Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Bollywood's best before this) had for day 1 over the course of its entire advance booking prior to release. Brahmastra now is only behind KGF 2 in terms of advance booking for day 1, but that looks out of any film's reach as it had sold 4.10 lakh tickets before opening, with its craze being on an entirely different level. Just check the astounding numbers below: Also Read - Brahmastra jodi Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sing Kesariya together while Nagarjuna looks in admiration [Watch]

Advertisement

RRR (Hindi) - 1.5 lakh tickets sold for day 1 - final advance prior to release

Bhool Bhaliayaa 2 - 1.3 lakh tickets sold for day 1 - final advance prior to release

Brahmastra - 1.7 tickets sold for day 1 - advance till Tuesday morning with 3 days left prior to release

Brahmastra sells over 2 lakh tickets for opening weekend.

When it comes to the opening weekend, Brahmastra is again setting records as the movie has already sold over 2 lakh tickets across the three national multiplex chains and counting.