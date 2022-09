Brahmastra is in flight mode at the box office, with a humongous start, having registered one of the largest opening weekends ever in the history Indian Cinema for any language, not counting Bollywood alone. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer then put up a strong hold on its first Monday, too, to haul in ₹137 crore nett over its first 4 days, comprising all languages, with ₹121 crore nett being posted from its Hindi screens alone. Despite mixed word-of-mouth and reviews, the Brahmastra box office collection has been least affected, showing that the audience is going for and loving the Brahmastra VFX and action, with the Brahmastra songs also having clicked. Also Read - Brahmastra effect: After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film, Prabhas' Adipurush, Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 and more movies that'll have to pull up their VFX socks

Brahmastra box office set for all-time record in the South

Brahmastra is doing so well at the box office because the South is contributing as much as the Hindi circuit, with the film all but poised to set an all-time record for any Bollywood offering across all South circuits, overtaking Aamir Khan's Dangal's benchmark set back in 2016. Brahmastra Part One Shiva has so far accumulated a huge ₹33 crore nett in all the South territories in both its Hindi and dubbed version, with the Telugu market contributing the most. At this rate, it's only a matter of time before it grabs the record from Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, the previous record holder for a Bollywood movie in the South market.

Brahmastra enjoys fantastic collections all over India

The best part about the box office collection of directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Karan Johar, and starring , Alia Bhatt, , Nagarjuna and , with Shah Rukh Khan in an extended guest appearance, is that it has performed tremendously all over India, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore, while interiors like UP, Bihar, Gujarat and CI are also bringing in brilliant numbers, and even smaller South markets like Nizam and Mysore are also posting really good figures.