Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt did well in its first weekend and second weekend. The film’s collections have shown a dip on the weekdays. But now, the movie is set for a huge third Friday. In week one, the film collected Rs. 173.22 crore (all languages) in India, and in week two it collected Rs. 57.43 crore, taking the two-week total to Rs. 230.65 crore. Now, it is expected to rule at the box office in its third weekend also, and National Cinema Day has clearly given a boost to the collection. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt didn't charge a single rupee for the film, reveals Ayan Mukerji

Today (23rd September 2022), National Cinema Day is being celebrated and across the country, the ticket prices are just Rs. 75 which has ensured a huge number of footfalls for the film. According to some early estimates, on this third Friday can collect anywhere between 11-12 crore which will be higher than the second Friday (10.60 crore). However, it will be interesting to see if the movie will keep up the momentum on Saturday and Sunday or not. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan to Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor: Here is a list of Bollywood celebs and their favourite street food

Not just Brahmastra, but even the new release Chup has received a good response due to the less ticket pricing. According to trade reports, the film might earn around Rs.2.50-3 crore on day 1 which won’t be a great start, but surely a decent one. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Makers have their Brahmastra ready to boost TRPs; rope in TWO big names from TV [EXCLUSIVE]

Well, there’s a debate that has been happening on social media that how Brahmastra can be a hit with an Rs. 360+ crore gross worldwide when its budget is Rs. 500-600 crore. However, a few days ago, while talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir revealed that Brahmastra is a unique film where the budget is not just for one movie but for the whole trilogy. He also added that the VFX and other elements used in part 1 will be used in part 2 and part 3 as well.

Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for Brahmastra 2 which will reportedly star as Dev and as Amrita. However, there’s no official announcement about the casting of the film.