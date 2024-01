Pongal 2024 is going to be a fantastic one as a lot of films are lined up for release. One of them is Captain Miller. Starring Dhanush, is a Tamil language action adventure drama helmed by Arun Matheswaran. It is one of the highly anticipated movies as it brings Dhanush in his rugged avatar back on screen. Fans are waiting with bated breath to watch Captain Miller despite a lot of films releasing during the Pongal week. Much to the delight of the makers, it seems that Captain Miller is going to have a great business in the US. A latest update reveals about the theatre count for Captain Miller in the US. Also Read - Captain Miller: Director Arun Matheswaran drops MAJOR spoiler about Dhanush starrer

Captain Miller to take a flying start in the US

The official page of Captain Miller has shared a post stating that Dhanush' new movie will be released in 300 screens in the US. It is being termed as the biggest Kollywood release in the US given that Captain Miller has got space in around 300 plus screens. With this, it is likely that the film will take a great start. Meanwhile, the advance ticket booking for Captain Miller have begun in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Captain Miller has earned around Rs 73.46 lakh so far in advance booking. The movie is releasing in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi,Kannada and Malayalam.

CAPTAIN MILLER is set to conquer the USA ?? with the highest theatre count this PONGAL. ?☀️ Get ready for the epic Miller show! ? Overseas release by @LycaProductions Subaskaran ?✨@dhanushkraja #ArunMatheswaran @gvprakash @NimmaShivanna @sundeepkishan @priyankaamohan… pic.twitter.com/2hm7XOjmgO — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) January 9, 2024

Captain Miller that is produced by Lyca Production is releasing on January 12. It will be clashing with Mahesh Babu's big film Guntur Kaaram. It is a Telugu language film that is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Apart from these, Teja Sajja's movie HanuMan is also releasing on the same day. All these are big budget films with very known stars playing the lead. Thus the box office game is going to be quite interesting over Pongal.

Lal Salaam avoids clash

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's movie Lal Salaam was also going to release on Pongal, however, the makers have avoided the clash and the film will be now releasing on February 9.