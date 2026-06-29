Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office collection day 3: Gippy Grewal's film BEATS Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle in Punjab

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 3: Gippy Grewal's Punjabi comedy earns Rs 7.8 crore in India, beats Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle in occupancy across Punjab, and continues its strong theatrical run.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 3: This week, two big films hit the screens on the same day- Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle and Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi comedy Carry On Jatta 4. While Welcome To The Jungle was expected to dominate with its massive star cast and wide release, the Punjabi film has quietly set new records in its home territory.

Carry On Jatta 4 is the fourth installment in Gippy Grewal’s popular franchise. The previous three films were all successful, and this new one is following the same path. The movie also stars Sargun Mehta, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Guggi, Shinda Grewal, Karamjit Anmol, Shweta Brar, and Pukhraj Bhalla. Made on a budget of Rs 22 crore, the film is performing well not just in India but also in overseas markets.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection

On its first day (Friday), Carry On Jatta 4 collected Rs 1.90 crore net from 1,349 shows with 29% occupancy. The numbers jumped on Saturday to Rs 2.50 crore from 1,417 shows with 35% occupancy. In just two days, the film has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark worldwide, which is impressive for a Punjabi film with limited screens.

Carry On Jatta 4 outperforms Welcome 3 in Punjab

Interestingly, Carry On Jatta 4 has outperformed Welcome To The Jungle in terms of occupancy in Punjab on both days. However, Akshay Kumar’s film has a much wider release across the country, which is helping it collect more overall. In two days (including Thursday’s paid previews), Welcome To The Jungle has collected a net of Rs 39 crore domestically.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 3

Directed by Smeep Kang, Carry On Jatta 4 is performing well at the box office. According to the early trend report of Sacnilk, the film has earned a net of Rs 3.40 crore on its third day (Sunday).

With this, the total net collection of this film in India in three days has now become Rs 7.80 crore. The strong performance of Carry On Jatta 4 shows the rising popularity of Punjabi cinema, even while it’s taking on big Bollywood releases at the same time. Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle is mostly banking on star power and a wide release strategy, but the Punjabi film is quietly proving that solid content plus a regional connect can still pull off really impressive results.

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