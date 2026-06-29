Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office collection day 4: Can Gippy Grewal's comedy PASS Monday test?

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 4: Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta's Punjabi comedy has crossed Rs 7.86 crore India net, becoming the third highest-grossing Pollywood film of 2026 as its crucial Monday run begins.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office

Carry On Jatta box office collection day 4: Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon’s Carry On Jatta 4 released in theatres on June 26 and has managed to carve out a respectable run despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle. The fourth installment in the popular Carry On Jatta franchise has shown steady growth over the weekend and is now one of the top five highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026.

Carry On Jatta box office collection day 4

As of Day 4 Monday, Carry On Jatta 4 is running right now on around 359 shows, and Sacnilk early estimates say it has managed to collect a net of Rs 0.06 crore. With that, the total India gross collections sit at Rs 9.43 crore, and the total India net is at Rs 7.86 crore, so far, though India’s final collections still haven’t been reported.

Directed by Smeep Kang, the film collected Rs 1.90 crore on its first day of release. On the second day, it saw strong growth, earning Rs 2.5 crore (net) in India, according to Sacnilk. Sunday’s collection numbers also went up quite a bit, and that little push really helped the film build momentum, more or less.

Carry On Jatta 4 becomes 3rd highest grosser of 2026 in Pollywood

It’s also worth mentioning that Punjabi cinema has had a few wins in 2026, yet nothing has really reached those big milestones, not really. Most of the Punjabi films released so far have not performed as expected at the box office. However, Carry On Jatta 4 has surpassed Vyah Kartren Da (4.55 crores) and Bambukta 2 (6.18 crores) in three days of its release. With this, it has become the third-highest-grossing film of 2026 in Pollywood.

Carry On Jatta 4’s strong performance suggests Punjabi cinema is getting more and more popular, even while it is going up against the big Bollywood releases. On the other side, Welcome To The Jungle is kind of banking on star power and a wide release, but still the Punjabi film is showing that solid storytelling, plus a real regional connect , can manage to bring back impressive numbers. The next few days will be kinda important, to see what happens as both movies move further into their theatrical run, because it could look different after this point.

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