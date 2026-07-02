Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 7: Gippy Grewal-Sargun Mehta starrer earns Rs 13.70 crore gross in India

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 7: Directed by Smeep Kang, the much-anticipated Carry On Jatta 4 released on June 26, 2026. The film's cast includes Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Pukhraj Bhalla, B.N. Sharma, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmin Bajwa, Seema Kaushal, Sweetaj Brar, Pawan Johal, Shinda Grewal, and Jassi Longowalia.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 7: Gippy Grewal-Sargun Mehta starrer earns Rs 13.70 crore gross in India

Carry On Jatta 4 had released in theatres on June 26, and brought back the much-loved duo of Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon. There has been massive excitement ahead of its theatrical release. Many even expected the romantic comedy to begin its box office journey on a strong note. Agreed, it emerged as one of the biggest opening days for a Punjabi film in 2026, but it didn't really live up to the benchmark set by the earlier Carry On Jatta films. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.85 crore net on its opening day. It was played across around 1,300 shows in India.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 7

As reported by Sacnilk, on Day 7, Carry on Jatta 4 is running across 68 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.01 Cr (until 9 am) today. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 13.70 Cr and total India net to Rs 11.46 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 6

On Day 6, Carry on Jatta 4 collected a net of Rs 0.85 Cr across 1,342 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 13.69 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 11.45 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.75 Cr on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 11.75 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 25.44 Cr.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 4 and day 5

According to Sacnilk, on Day 4, Carry on Jatta 4 earned a net of Rs 1.40 crore across 1,483 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 11.03 crore and total India net collections to Rs 9.20 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 21.03 crore. On day 5, the film collected Rs 1.40 Cr .

How has Carry On Jatta 4 performed as compared to earlier its earlier installments?

A quick look at how the Carry On Jatta franchise has performed on its opening day at the Indian box office gives an interesting picture. Here's how each film kicked off its theatrical run in terms of net collection:

Carry On Jatta 3: Rs 4.55 crore

Carry On Jatta 2: Rs 2.52 crore

Carry On Jatta 4: Rs 1.85 crore

Carry On Jatta: Rs 61 lakh

Lowdown on top 5 Punjabi openers of 2026 in India (net earnings):

Carry On Jatta 4: Rs 1.85 crore

Rabb Da Radio 3: Rs 1 crore

Viyaah Kartaare Da | Bambukat 2: Rs 50 lakh

Ishqan De Lekhe: Rs 35 lakh

Oye Bhole Oye 2: Rs 30 lakh

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