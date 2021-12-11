Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office collection day 1: Aayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer off to a decent start but big jumps needed over the weekend

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has opened at around a crore less than what was being predicted yesterday, but nevertheless, a figure that will no doubt make its makers and cast quite happy, given the sensitive theme. The movie now needs to grow well from here over the weekend, like Ayushmann Khurrana starrers mostly do.