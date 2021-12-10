Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office collection day 1 early prediction: Aayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer poised for a Tadap-level opening

Given its sensitive, niche theme, that our country is yet to comprehend, and the fact that the buzz for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was almost non-existent, the opening is sure to plaster a smile across the visages of its makers and cast, reinforcing the impact of strong-early reviews and Aayushmann Khurrana's star power