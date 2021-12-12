Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office collection day 2: Aayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer grows well but needs an even bigger Sunday jump

Thankfully, multiplexes in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Bengaluru have shown an upward trend while Delhi, NCR, Chandigarh territories continue to be rock-solid. Still, the growth needed to be a bit more and all eyes will now be on Sunday (day 3), 12th December, to get a clearer indication of where Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is headed.