Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had sprung a decent, little surprise at the box office on day 1. Surprisingly and worryingly though, metro multiplexes in Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune, where the target audience for such mid-budget films are, were dull. movies usually grow at metro multiplexes in the evening, but that boost was absent in these cities yesterday, 11th December. The movie now needs to grow very well over the weekend, again, like Ayushmann Khurrana starrers mostly do. Thankfully, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which costar , and is directed by (Rock On, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath), grew well on Saturday (day 2), 11th December, to offer hope for a healthy first weekend and successful run eventually at the box office.

The growth isn't as big as something that would get the trade to stand up in rapt attention, but it's still good enough considering that the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer had almost non-existent buzz prior to its release, with many not even aware that it's releasing. Coupled with the fact that it revolves around the central themes of the LGBTQ+ community and sex-change operations, the validity of which most in the country still refuse to acknowledge unless, sadly, if it's being made fun of, and the 2-day box-office collection of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui suddenly looks better than good enough.

Check out the day-wise box-office collection of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.75 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.87 crore nett

Total (2 days): ₹8.62 crore nett

Thankfully, multiplexes in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Bengaluru have shown an upward trend while Delhi, NCR, Chandigarh territories continue to be rock-solid. Still, the growth needed to be a bit more and all eyes will now be on Sunday (day 3), 12th December, to get a clearer indication of where Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is headed.