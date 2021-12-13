’s past few films did wonders at the box office, but, that was before the pandemic. His recent big-screen outing Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which also stars in the lead role, was expected to take a good start at the box office. The film has received mostly positive reviews, and on Friday, it collected Rs. 3.75 crore. It opened a bit less than what the trade pandits had expected. However, the positive reviews and the good word of mouth, helped Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to grow on Saturday and Sunday. The movie has collected a respectable figure (keeping pandemic in mind) in its first weekend. Also Read - Public reviews Ayushmann and Vaani starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Know if it's worth watching or not | Watch

On Saturday, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui collected Rs. 4.87 crore, and on Sunday it showed a jump and collected Rs. 5.91 crore, taking the three-day total to Rs. 14.53 crore. T-Series took to Twitter to inform everyone about the box office collection of the film. Also Read - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office collection day 2: Aayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer grows well but needs an even bigger Sunday jump

They tweeted, “Strong Opening Weekend For #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Audiences romance with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s starrer continues to grow further in Sunday, the film collects 14.53 CR in its opening weekend. On its Way to become the Most Loved Film of the Year.” Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 4 pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Kakkar and others that will make you scream your head off laughing

Well now, it will be interesting to see if the movie will be able to stay steady on the weekdays or not.

While Ayushmann and Vaani’s film is a mainstream Bollywood entertainer, the concept of the movie is very unique. It revolves around Manu (Ayushmann) who falls in love with Maanvi (Vaani), but later he comes to know that Maanvi is a trans-woman.

Till now, this year, only has become a blockbuster. Other films like Antim: The Final Truth and Tadap did a decent business, and Satyameva Jayate 2 and 2 were disasters at the box office.