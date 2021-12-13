Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui first weekend box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's film gets the audience to theatres, collects a DECENT amount

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has collected a decent amount in its first weekend. It will be interesting to see if the movie will be able to stay steady at the box office on the weekdays.