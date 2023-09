Chandramukhi 2 is a horror comedy movie starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead as Chandramukhi. The new movie by P Vasu is a sequel to the 2005 hit movie of the same name. Kangana is herself returning after Dhaakad which was a huge dud at the box office. And things are looking good of the beauty. Chandramukhi 2 box office collection is out and the new movie has done better business on its first day despite Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan mania. Yes, you read that right.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence starrer new movie has made a business of Rs 7.5 crore at the box office on its first day in all languages as per sacnilk. That's quite a decent start given the fact that it was released alongside Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War. Talking about Chandramukhi 2 box office collections in comparison with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, the film had done better on Thursday than the Nayanthara starrer new movie. As per early estimates in Sacnilk, Jawan earned about Rs 5.50 crores on Thursday.

Watch this video on Chandramukhi 2 here:

With that, Chandramukhi 2 becomes Kangana's fourth-highest opener in her career. Kanganan's biggest opener is Shootout at Wadala which earned Rs 10.1 crore on day 1. Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi are at number 2 and 3 with business of Rs 8.85 crore and 7.75 crores, respectively. Chandramukhi 2 is placed fourth with Rs 7.5 crore.

Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the Rajinikanth and Jyothika starrer movie which was a remake of Manichithrathazhu, 1993 movie. Chandramukhi 2 was initially supposed to release on 15th September but was delayed when about 450 shots from the shooting went missing. It caused a huge setback for the whole team who had to sit through the edit again. Talking about netizens’ reactions to Chandramukhi 2, fans are loving the movie and are showering praises on both Kangana and Raghava who play Chandramukhi and King Vettiyan.

Chandramukhi 2 has an ensemble cast which includes Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, Radhika Saratgkumar, Lakshmi Menon, and Mahima Nambiar to name a few.