and starrer Chehre, which released yesterday at the box office, has opened to a low response. Well, it was pretty much expected that the film won't take a flying start as there was hardly buzz about the mystery-thriller amid the pandemic crisis of COVID-19. As per the early estimates, the film has collected around Rs 60 lakh, which is quite low as it was released in 1000 screens. While the response was dull in many parts of the country, the film managed perform well in the Delhi territory. Well, we hope the film witnesses a good jump over the weekend to stand with a respectable total at the box office.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also features Annu Kapoor, , Siddhanth Kapoor, , Dhritiman Chatterjee and Krystle D'Souza in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Chehre is Emraan Hashmi's second release of the year amid pandemic after Mumbai Saga co-starring . Talking about the box office numbers amid the current scenario, the actor told PTI, "With box office, you never felt in control even before the pandemic, but it has become a bigger question mark with the situation today. A film might look entertaining but when you weigh your and your family's health, you might give it a pass because of the fear. So now no one really knows how it will pan out. Regulations are still there, Maharashtra has still not opened."

Talking about the reviews, our critic Russel D'Silva gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "The biggest drawback of Chehre is how it's main point, when revealed, appears frivolous and stretched for no reason, and how the plot then looks coerced to make us believe the retired protagonists are holier-than-thou do-gooders, when all they appear to be after that point are senile hounds of justice, unable to let go of their once glorious past."