Chup starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary grabbed everyone’s attention after the trailer of the film was released. The movie revolves around a serial killer who kills film critics. While the trailer impressed one and all, the makers had kept the promotions minimal. But, the reviews and the word of mouth have been positive, and that is helping the movie at the box office. On day 1, the film collected Rs. 3.06 crore; it was benefited from the National Cinema Day as ticket prices were just Rs. 75. Also Read - Brahmastra and Chup box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan films show dip after minting a great amount on National Cinema Day

Chup has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news for the past few days. On day 2, the film showed a drop and collected Rs. 2.07 crore, and while on day 3 it didn’t show a jump, it was stable. According to early estimates, Chup on Sunday collected Rs. 2 crore, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 7.13 crore which is decent. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan's bonding at Ponniyin Selvan event grabs eyeballs; truth about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's US visit revealed

Reportedly, Chup is made on a budget of Rs. 10 crore and in just three days the film has collected Rs. 7.13 crore. So, looking at the budget, the first-weekend collection is damn good. Also Read - Chup star Dulquer Salmaan opens up about dad Mammootty facing criticism; 'People thought his career was over'

Also, now on the weekdays, the film will be benefited from the low ticket pricing. It was recently announced that in selective cities Chup will be screened at Rs. 100 per ticket from 26-29 September. This is also done by the makers of and Round D Corner.

Well, the less ticket pricing is the effect of National Cinema Day as there were more footfalls in the theatres and it helped the movies to get a boost at the box office. Many filmmakers took to social media to speak about the amazing response the movies got at the box office due to less ticket pricing. It clearly showed that the audience is ready to watch movies but due to high ticket pricing they are opting not to visit a theatre.