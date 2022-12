Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde starrer Cirkus was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Rohit Shetty directorial is a comic caper and was released on 23rd December 2022. Ranveer Singh plays a dual role in the movie. Cirkus opened at the lowest on day one. Day two did not look any better either while on day three Cirkus' business picked up but not much. Cirkus Box Office reports have left everyone in huge shock. Netizens are discussing Ranveer Singh who is a thorough entertainer and the results of Cirkus at the box office.

Cirkus has the worst opening weekend

Rohit Shetty is known to make some amazing comedy entertainers and he is amazing at that. Cirkus is one such film. The audience, however, has not clicked with the movie, it seems. Several took to Twitter online to pan it. The Ranveer Singh starrer movie has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office on the opening weekend. It is reported to be one of the lowest opening weekends for a Rohit Shetty film.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out saying that the Holiday and festive season did not help Cirkus pocket money. The Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde starrer film saw a small spike in earnings on Sunday compared to Friday and Saturday. It has affected the opening weekend record of Cirkus. Cirkus Day 1 Box Office Collection is Rs 6.25 crores while on Saturday, that is, Cirkus Day 2 BO collections were Rs 6.40 crores. On Sunday, Cirkus made a business of Rs 8.20 crores. The grand total of Cirkus' opening weekend box office collection now stands at Rs 20.85 crores. It is said to be the lowest opening weekend for a Rohit Shetty film. Cirkus Bof Office collection is trending in Entertainment News for its collections. Check Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Cirkus continues to struggle… Is unable to take advantage of the big #Christmas weekend… 2022 ends with a huge disappointment… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr, Sun 8.20 cr+. Total: ₹ 20.85 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/VMk6OgL7UX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2022

Cirkus Movie Box Office Collection

While Cirkus is the talk of the town for its box office results, Milap Zaveri has come to the defence of the filmmaker. Milap took to his Twitter handle and shared that it is human to fail or succeed. He reminded people that Rohit Shetty has been entertaining everyone for more than a decade. Milap called him a legend and added that he will be back.