New Tamil movie, Cobra, starring Chiyaan Vikram, which has released today, 31st August, has been creating buzz ever since it was announced due to the presence of lead star Vikram, who's always a big draw with the Tamil audience, and the excitement further increased after the intriguing Cobra trailer had dropped. The film has finally opened in theatres across the world and while it's been receiving mixed reviews from both critics and the audience, praise for the performance of Vikram actor has been unanimous. It all boils down to the box office though, and we've got the trade scoop of the Cobra box office collection day 1 before the official figures come in tomorrow.

Chiyaan Vikram film Cobra box office collection day 1 occupancy

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra has taken a roaring opening in Chennai, with occupancy as high as 61% from the early morning shows itself and it's only growing. Coimbatore and Trichy are also very high, registering morning occupancies of 73% and 90% respectively while Pondicherry, one of the territories where Vikram boasts a sizeable fan-following outside of Tamil Nadu, has also boasted high occupancy of 86% till now. In fact, the signs for high occupancy in these territories were shows from the advance booking itself. However, the other Tamil regions as also the Telugu states, Karnataka and the North belt need to drastically pull up their socks.