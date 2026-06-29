Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 10: Shahid Kapoor's rom com holds STRONG despite Welcome To The Jungle clash

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama surpasses the lifetime collection of the 2012 original despite facing stiff competition from Welcome To The Jungle.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 10

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 10: Homi Adajania’s romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has had a steady run at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film opened to a decent response and has now crossed the lifetime domestic earnings of the 2012 original Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. As the movie completes 10 days in theatres, here’s a look at how it has performed so far.

Cocktail 2 continues to hold its ground at the box office despite facing tough competition from the newly released Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle. The romantic drama has managed to maintain a steady run through its second weekend and is now inching closer to another major milestone in India.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

On its 10th day in theatres, which is also its second Sunday, Cocktail 2 is running across 3,791 shows nationwide. According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 4.40 crore net for the day. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 83.15 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 98.76 crore.

The film's second-weekend run has come with a major challenge in the form of Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3). The big-budget comedy has occupied a significant share of theatres across the country after opening with 10,892 shows on its first Friday.

Within just three days, Welcome 3 has collected Rs 61.49 crore net in India, resulting in fewer shows for Cocktail 2. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has seen its show count drop to 3,791 from its opening-week peak of 10,835.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 has also turned into one of the strongest performers for its lead stars in recent years. The film has comfortably gone past the lifetime collections of Shahid Kapoor's Deva (Rs 34.37 crore) and O'Romeo (Rs 72.99 crore).

It is also performing better than Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's previous hit together, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). The film collected Rs 83.75 crore in its lifetime in theatres. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by the duo of Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit. The film is backed by producers Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under their respective banners, Maddock Films and Luv Films. This time around, the romantic drama features a fresh lead trio of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty led the 2012 movie.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

