Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 11: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika starrer BEATS O'Romeo, earns Rs 85 crore

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 11: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama earned Rs 1.75 crore on Monday, taking its India net total to Rs 84.90 crore and moving closer to surpassing Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 11: Homi Adajania’s romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, was released in theatres on June 19 to lukewarm reviews. The film has managed to outperform Shahid’s previous releases, O'Romeo and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, at the box office. However, after a steady weekend, the movie witnessed a dip in collections on Monday.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 1.75 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to Rs 84.90 crore. It showed 16.51% occupancy from 3873 shows. The film has shown a dip compared to Saturday and Sunday, when it brought in Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 4.40 crore, respectively. Cocktail 2 collected Rs 4 crore on Friday after bringing in Rs 70.50 crore in its first week.

Cocktail 2 beats O'Romeo

Cocktail 2 has beaten the lifetime collection of Vishal Bharadwaj’s O’Romeo, which starred Shahid and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film collected Rs 72.99 crore net in India in its lifetime. It is yet to beat Shahid and Kriti’s 2024 film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, brought in Rs 85.16 crore net in India in its lifetime. With the film in its second week, it remains to be seen if it manages to hold steady till the weekend, when it might see a spike.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films. It is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The sequel stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It opened to lukewarm reviews from critics.

It tells the story of Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), college sweethearts who feel the pressure to marry. When Diya meets her friend Ally (Kriti Sanon) on a vacation in Italy, she enlists her help to vet out her partner. But one thing leads to another, and Ally soon finds herself falling for Kunal.

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