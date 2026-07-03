Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 15: Can Shahid Kapoor's rom com reach Rs 100 crore mark in coming weekends amid Alpha's release?

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 15: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama has collected Rs 89.41 crore net in India and is now closing in on the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone despite competition from Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 15: Homi Adajania's modern romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, is rounding off its second week in theatres on a steady note. Released on June 19, 2026, the film enters its 15th day of its theatrical run. Cocktail 2 looks on course to comfortably cross Rs 90 crore net before its third week begins. That leaves the film needing roughly Rs 10–11 crore through Week 3 to touch the symbolic Rs 100 crore net milestone.

Is Alpha a threat to Shahid's Cocktail 2?

Despite competing for screens with Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, the film has managed to cross a worldwide gross of Rs. 134.10 crore. With the Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol-starrer Alpha hitting theatres on Friday, July 3, and expected to eat into show counts, this final stretch of Week 2 and the opening days of Week 3 are critical to the film's eventual box office total.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 15

Here's how the film is doing on day 15. As of Day 15, Cocktail 2 is currently running across 144 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.01 Cr, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 106.58 Cr and total India net to Rs 89.41 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Driven by strong nostalgia for the 2012 original, Cocktail 2 locked in a robust Rs. 70.50 crore net first week, aided by a powerful Rs 47.50 crore opening weekend before showing remarkable resilience in its second week against 'Welcome to the Jungle'. The romantic drama pulled in Rs 12.65 crore over its second weekend (Friday: Rs 4.00 crore, Saturday: Rs 4.25 crore, Sunday: Rs 4.40 crore) and maintained a stable weekday trajectory despite a normal Monday drop.

Following a brief Tuesday uptick (Rs. 1.85 crore) and a minor 24.3% mid-week dip on Wednesday (Rs. 1.40 crore), the film wrapped up Day 13 with a solid domestic net of Rs. 88.15 crore (Rs. 105.10 crore gross) and a global gross collection of Rs. 134.10 crore.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, the spiritual sequel moves away from the original trio and instead follows Rashmika Mandanna as Diya, Kriti Sanon as Ally and Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, exploring the complexities of modern intimacy, situationships and cold feet. With a Sachin–Jigar soundtrack, the film features the scenic backdrops of Sicily, London and Cape Town.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

