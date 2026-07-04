google-preferred

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 16: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romcom dips, nears 100 crore mark

Find out the Cocktail 2 box office collection for day 16 here to know how much this movie has made till now. Read ahead to know how close this Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romcom is to crossing the 100 crore mark.

WrittenBy
By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 4, 2026 6:30 PM IST
Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 16: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romcom dips, nears 100 crore mark

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 16: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romcom dips, nears 100 crore mark (Instagram)

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 16: Messy, chaotic love triangles are back with Cocktail 2. This romcom is a sequel to the 2012 movie, Cocktail. This new movie will be headlined by Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandana.

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 15: Can Shahid Kapoor's rom com reach Rs 100 crore mark in coming weekends amid Alpha's release?
Also Read

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 15: Can Shahid Kapoor's rom com reach Rs 100 crore mark in coming weekends amid Alpha's release?

Throughout this movie, we will follow this trio and the complicated feelings they hold for each other. The director behind this movie is Homi Adajania. Let’s dive in to see the Cocktail 2 box office for day 16 here.

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 11: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika starrer BEATS O'Romeo, earns Rs 85 crore
Also Read

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 11: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika starrer BEATS O'Romeo, earns Rs 85 crore

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti Sanon ? (@kritisanon)

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 16

This romance drama movie hit theatres on June 19, 2026. While the movie was performing great at the box office during the first week of its theatrical run, the numbers have started dipping since its second week. The Cocktail 2 box office collection for day 16 is currently estimated at Rs 55 lakhs (until 6 pm), according to Sacnilk reports.

While this movie is expected to see an increase in numbers over the weekend, the chances of that seem low as well. Currently, the total India net collection for this Kriti Sanon starrer romcom is estimated at Rs 90.70Cr, according to live data from Sacnilk.

Cocktail 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Here is a day-wise breakdown of the box office collection for the romcom Cocktail 2:

  • Day 1(1st Friday) - Rs 13.50Cr
  • Day 2(1st Saturday) - Rs 16.25Cr
  • Day 3(1st Sunday) - Rs 17.75Cr
  • Day 4(1st Monday) - Rs 6.75Cr
  • Day 5(1st Tuesday) - Rs 6.75Cr
  • Day 6(1st Wednesday) - Rs 5.25Cr
  • Day 7(1st Thursday) - Rs 4.25Cr
  • Day 8(2nd Friday) - Rs 4.00Cr
  • Day 9(2nd Saturday) - Rs 4.25Cr
  • Day 10(2nd Sunday) - Rs 4.40Cr
  • Day 11(2nd Monday) - Rs 1.75Cr
  • Day 12(2nd Tuesday) - Rs 1.85Cr
  • Day 13(2nd Wednesday) - Rs 1.40Cr
  • Day 14(2nd Thursday) - Rs 1.25Cr
  • Day 15(3rd Friday) - Rs 0.75Cr
  • Day 16(3rd Saturday) - Rs 0.55Cr
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti Sanon ? (@kritisanon)

About Cocktail 2

The plot of Cocktail 2 follows Diya and Kunal's relationship. While the couple has been together for a decade, their relationship gets tested when an old friend, Ally, re-enters their lives.

Along with the three leads of this film, you will get to see a star-studded cast in this movie. Actors like Tiku Talsania, Mark Bennington, Neelu Kohli, Suparna Marwah, and Kannan Arunachalam will be seen in this romance drama. Fans will also get to see a cameo from actor Pulkit Samrat in this romcom.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Tags:

Up Next

How Did Aamir Khan Find Love Again At 60? Inside His Magical Love Story With Gauri Spratt

Next Story

How Did Aamir Khan Find Love Again At 60? Inside His Magical Love Story With Gauri Spratt