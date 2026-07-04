Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 16: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romcom dips, nears 100 crore mark

Find out the Cocktail 2 box office collection for day 16 here to know how much this movie has made till now. Read ahead to know how close this Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romcom is to crossing the 100 crore mark.

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 16: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romcom dips, nears 100 crore mark (Instagram)

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 16: Messy, chaotic love triangles are back with Cocktail 2. This romcom is a sequel to the 2012 movie, Cocktail. This new movie will be headlined by Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandana.

Throughout this movie, we will follow this trio and the complicated feelings they hold for each other. The director behind this movie is Homi Adajania. Let’s dive in to see the Cocktail 2 box office for day 16 here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon ? (@kritisanon)

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 16

This romance drama movie hit theatres on June 19, 2026. While the movie was performing great at the box office during the first week of its theatrical run, the numbers have started dipping since its second week. The Cocktail 2 box office collection for day 16 is currently estimated at Rs 55 lakhs (until 6 pm), according to Sacnilk reports.

While this movie is expected to see an increase in numbers over the weekend, the chances of that seem low as well. Currently, the total India net collection for this Kriti Sanon starrer romcom is estimated at Rs 90.70Cr, according to live data from Sacnilk.

Cocktail 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Here is a day-wise breakdown of the box office collection for the romcom Cocktail 2:

Day 1(1st Friday) - Rs 13.50Cr

Day 2(1st Saturday) - Rs 16.25Cr

Day 3(1st Sunday) - Rs 17.75Cr

Day 4(1st Monday) - Rs 6.75Cr

Day 5(1st Tuesday) - Rs 6.75Cr

Day 6(1st Wednesday) - Rs 5.25Cr

Day 7(1st Thursday) - Rs 4.25Cr

Day 8(2nd Friday) - Rs 4.00Cr

Day 9(2nd Saturday) - Rs 4.25Cr

Day 10(2nd Sunday) - Rs 4.40Cr

Day 11(2nd Monday) - Rs 1.75Cr

Day 12(2nd Tuesday) - Rs 1.85Cr

Day 13(2nd Wednesday) - Rs 1.40Cr

Day 14(2nd Thursday) - Rs 1.25Cr

Day 15(3rd Friday) - Rs 0.75Cr

Day 16(3rd Saturday) - Rs 0.55Cr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon ? (@kritisanon)

About Cocktail 2

The plot of Cocktail 2 follows Diya and Kunal's relationship. While the couple has been together for a decade, their relationship gets tested when an old friend, Ally, re-enters their lives.

Along with the three leads of this film, you will get to see a star-studded cast in this movie. Actors like Tiku Talsania, Mark Bennington, Neelu Kohli, Suparna Marwah, and Kannan Arunachalam will be seen in this romance drama. Fans will also get to see a cameo from actor Pulkit Samrat in this romcom.

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