google-preferred

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Kriti Sanon's rom com dips further, crosses 92 crore

Explore the Cocktail 2 box office collection for day 17 here and find out how much this movie has made till today. Read ahead to see the total collection of this Kriti Sanon starrer rom-com.

WrittenBy
By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 5, 2026 7:39 PM IST
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Kriti Sanon's rom com dips further, crosses 92 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Kriti Sanon's rom com dips further, crosses Rs 92 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 17: For all the rom-com lovers out there, the one movie that you should be watching this week has to be Cocktail 2. This movie revolves around the love story of a couple whose long-term relationship gets tested when an old friend re-enters their life. You will get to see this movie led by Rashmika Mandana, Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor.

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 16: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romcom dips, nears 100 crore mark
Also Read

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 16: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romcom dips, nears 100 crore mark

Directed by Homi Adajania, the background of this movie is set in Italy and Delhi. With a messy love triangle, complicated feelings, trust issues, and a whole lot of drama, this movie is a roller coaster of emotions. Let's dive in to see the Cocktail 2 box office collection for day 17 here.

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 15: Can Shahid Kapoor's rom com reach Rs 100 crore mark in coming weekends amid Alpha's release?
Also Read

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 15: Can Shahid Kapoor's rom com reach Rs 100 crore mark in coming weekends amid Alpha's release?

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 17

This movie was released on June 19, 2026, and is in the third week of its theatrical run right now. Today, this rom-com has 923 shows running nationwide. The Cocktail 2 box office collection for day 17 is currently estimated at ₹1.12Cr (up to 7 pm), according to Sacnilk data. The total India gross collections for this Kriti Sanon starrer are estimated at Rs 110.17 Cr, and the total India net is at Rs 92.42 Cr.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti Sanon ? (@kritisanon)

Cocktail 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

While this movie had a stellar opening day, followed by a great collection over the weekend, the numbers started dipping after the first week. Check out the day-wise box office collection for Cocktail 2 here.

  • Day 1(1st Friday) - Rs 13.50Cr
  • Day 2(1st Saturday) - Rs 16.25Cr
  • Day 3(1st Sunday) - Rs 17.75Cr
  • Day 4(1st Monday) - Rs 6.75Cr
  • Day 5(1st Tuesday) - Rs 6.75Cr
  • Day 6(1st Wednesday) - Rs 5.25Cr
  • Day 7(1st Thursday) - Rs 4.25Cr
  • Day 8(2nd Friday) - Rs 4.00Cr
  • Day 9(2nd Saturday) - Rs 4.25Cr
  • Day 10(2nd Sunday) - Rs 4.40Cr
  • Day 11(2nd Monday) - Rs 1.75Cr
  • Day 12(2nd Tuesday) - Rs 1.85Cr
  • Day 13(2nd Wednesday) - Rs 1.40Cr
  • Day 14(2nd Thursday) - Rs 1.25Cr
  • Day 15(3rd Friday) - Rs 0.75Cr
  • Day 16(3rd Saturday) - Rs 1.15Cr
  • Day 17(3rd Sunday) - Rs 1.12Cr
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti Sanon ? (@kritisanon)

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 revolves around a couple, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna). The two have been together for years and are college sweethearts. Their love story gets tested when they travel to Sicily; they run into Diya's friend, Ally (Kriti Sanon).

Unlike the first Cocktail movie from 2012, Cocktail 2 revolves around a modern love triangle.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Tags:

Up Next

Sumona Chakravarti undergoes Endometriosis surgery: Actress has 3 visible scars, spent months healing

Next Story

Sumona Chakravarti undergoes Endometriosis surgery: Actress has 3 visible scars, spent months healing