Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Kriti Sanon's rom com dips further, crosses 92 crore

Explore the Cocktail 2 box office collection for day 17 here and find out how much this movie has made till today. Read ahead to see the total collection of this Kriti Sanon starrer rom-com.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Kriti Sanon's rom com dips further, crosses Rs 92 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 17: For all the rom-com lovers out there, the one movie that you should be watching this week has to be Cocktail 2. This movie revolves around the love story of a couple whose long-term relationship gets tested when an old friend re-enters their life. You will get to see this movie led by Rashmika Mandana, Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the background of this movie is set in Italy and Delhi. With a messy love triangle, complicated feelings, trust issues, and a whole lot of drama, this movie is a roller coaster of emotions. Let's dive in to see the Cocktail 2 box office collection for day 17 here.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 17

This movie was released on June 19, 2026, and is in the third week of its theatrical run right now. Today, this rom-com has 923 shows running nationwide. The Cocktail 2 box office collection for day 17 is currently estimated at ₹1.12Cr (up to 7 pm), according to Sacnilk data. The total India gross collections for this Kriti Sanon starrer are estimated at Rs 110.17 Cr, and the total India net is at Rs 92.42 Cr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon ? (@kritisanon)

Cocktail 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

While this movie had a stellar opening day, followed by a great collection over the weekend, the numbers started dipping after the first week. Check out the day-wise box office collection for Cocktail 2 here.

Day 1(1st Friday) - Rs 13.50Cr

Day 2(1st Saturday) - Rs 16.25Cr

Day 3(1st Sunday) - Rs 17.75Cr

Day 4(1st Monday) - Rs 6.75Cr

Day 5(1st Tuesday) - Rs 6.75Cr

Day 6(1st Wednesday) - Rs 5.25Cr

Day 7(1st Thursday) - Rs 4.25Cr

Day 8(2nd Friday) - Rs 4.00Cr

Day 9(2nd Saturday) - Rs 4.25Cr

Day 10(2nd Sunday) - Rs 4.40Cr

Day 11(2nd Monday) - Rs 1.75Cr

Day 12(2nd Tuesday) - Rs 1.85Cr

Day 13(2nd Wednesday) - Rs 1.40Cr

Day 14(2nd Thursday) - Rs 1.25Cr

Day 15(3rd Friday) - Rs 0.75Cr

Day 16(3rd Saturday) - Rs 1.15Cr

Day 17(3rd Sunday) - Rs 1.12Cr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon ? (@kritisanon)

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 revolves around a couple, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna). The two have been together for years and are college sweethearts. Their love story gets tested when they travel to Sicily; they run into Diya's friend, Ally (Kriti Sanon).

Unlike the first Cocktail movie from 2012, Cocktail 2 revolves around a modern love triangle.

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