Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 19: Shahid Kapoor's film crosses Rs 93 crore, eyes Rs 100 crore milestone

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 19: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama earned Rs 93 crore India net despite a weekday slowdown and reduced screens, with the Rs 100 crore milestone now firmly in sight.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 19: After a solid third weekend, Cocktail 2 returned to weekday mode on Monday, with collections slowing down and its screen count shrinking further. Despite the expected dip, the romantic drama continues to inch closer to the Rs 100 crore India net milestone.

The film earned Rs 0.22 crore on Day 18 from 909 shows across India. With the latest figures, its India net collection has reached Rs 92.77 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 110.61 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Cocktail 2 theatre occupancy

The film recorded an overall 12.10% Hindi occupancy on Monday, a sharp drop from 32.67% on Sunday as the weekend crowd thinned out. Morning shows saw just 5.77% occupancy, which improved slightly to 13% in the afternoon. Evening shows registered 11.69%, showing the typical weekday slowdown in footfalls.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 19

As of Day 19, Cocktail 2 is running in 372 shows and has added a net of Rs 0.05 crore, per Sacnilk’s early estimates. This takes the total India gross to Rs 110.88 crore and the India net to Rs 93.00 crore so far.

Screen Count Journey

Cocktail 2 opened with a massive 10,835 shows on Day 1 and stayed strong above 8,400 shows throughout its first week. The screen count dropped noticeably in the second week and continued shrinking in Week 3. It played in 1,521 shows on Friday, 1,095 on Saturday, and 1,129 on Sunday. On Monday, the number fell further to 909 shows.

Cocktail 2 Box Office journey till date

The film kicked off with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. It then collected Rs 6.75 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday, closing its first week at Rs 70.50 crore.

In the second week, it added Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.75 crore on Monday, Rs 1.85 crore on Tuesday, Rs 1.40 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 1.25 crore on Thursday, ending the week with Rs 18.90 crore.

The third week started with Rs 0.75 crore on Friday, Rs 1.15 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. As the spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the film follows Kunal and Diya, whose long-term relationship gets disrupted when Ally re-enters their lives, leading to emotional conflicts and unexpected twists.

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