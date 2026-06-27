Cocktail 2 box office collection day 8: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna film holds STEADY in second week, crosses ₹74 crore

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama passes the 70 crore mark despite mixed reviews, inches closer to beating Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's lifetime haul, Here's everything you need to know.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 8: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna film holds STEADY in second week, crosses ₹74 crore

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s new romantic drama is holding strong at the box office, crossing the ₹70 crore mark. Cocktail 2, which hit theaters on June 19 as a spiritual follow-up to the 2012 hit, just pushed its domestic earnings past ₹74 crore. After eight days, the film’s total in India sits at an estimated ₹74.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. It finished its first week with ₹70.50 crore, then kicked off its second Friday by adding another ₹4.25 crore, right in line with what it made on its first Thursday. Like most movies, Cocktail 2 saw collections dip a bit during the week after a strong opening weekend. Wednesday brought in ₹5.25 crore, Thursday slipped to ₹4.15 crore, but Friday’s stable numbers show that word-of-mouth is helping the movie stick around.

How The First Week Played Out

Looking at week one, Homi Adajania’s latest opened at ₹13.50 crore on day one. The weekend was even better: ₹16.25 crore on Saturday, ₹17.75 crore on Sunday, giving the movie a solid launch with ₹47.50 crore by the end of Sunday. Sure, Monday dropped to ₹6.75 crore, and Tuesday held steady before Wednesday and Thursday trailed off a bit. That first week wrapped up at ₹70.50 crore net.

Now, with ₹74.75 crore after eight days, Cocktail 2 is getting closer to overtaking Shahid and Kriti’s last hit together, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which ended its run with ₹85.16 crore net in India. With more than 4,600 shows still running, it looks set to cross that number soon.

What Is Cocktail 2 About?

Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain wrote Cocktail 2, and even though it’s not a direct sequel, it follows in the footsteps of the 2012 original. This time around, the cast swaps in Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika. The plot centers on Kunal and Diya, two college sweethearts who aren’t sold on marriage. Everything changes during a trip to Sicily, where Diya’s friend Ally shakes things up and pushes them to reconsider their future. Diya, worried Kunal is just sticking around out of obligation, asks Ally to flirt with him as a test. Naturally, the plan blows up in their faces, leading to all kinds of emotional fallout.

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