Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 9: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika's film stays STRONG despite Welcome To The Jungle storm

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 9: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama remained steady despite competition from Welcome To The Jungle, crossing Rs 78.75 crore in India and Rs 120.72 crore worldwide.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 9

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 9: Homi Adajania’s romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has delivered a strong box office performance in its first nine days. The film, which opened to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, is now facing fresh competition from Akshay Kumar’s big-ticket comedy Welcome To The Jungle, which released on June 26, 2026. Here’s how Cocktail 2 has fared so far.

The movie got off to a promising start, registering a domestic net of Rs 13.50 crore on Day 1. Healthy multiplex growth pushed Day 2 collections up by 20.4% to Rs 16.25 crore, before the film peaked on its opening Sunday with Rs 17.75 crore, closing the opening weekend at Rs 47.50 crore net.

The first Monday brought in Rs 6.75 crore, with Tuesday matching that figure. Wednesday saw collections ease to Rs 5.25 crore, followed by a 19% dip on Thursday to Rs 4.25 crore, rounding off a solid first week. Day 8 added another Rs 4.25 crore across 5,965 shows.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

On Day 9, according to the Sacnilk report, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 4.25 crore, registering a growth of 6.3% over its previous day’s earnings. The total India net now stands at Rs 78.75 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 93.97 crore.

Cocktail 2 worldwide collection

On the overseas front, the film added Rs 1.00 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26.75 crore. The worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 120.72 crore.

More about Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 follows college sweethearts Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya Reddy (Rashmika Mandanna), whose hesitations about marriage and commitment reach a breaking point during a vacation in Sicily. Their bond is further tested when they cross paths with Diya’s charismatic friend Ally (Kriti Sanon), triggering a chain of emotionally charged events filled with hidden insecurities, unrequited desires, and hard truths – set against the backdrops of London and Cape Town.

The film also features Tiku Talsania in a pivotal role, with Pulkit Samrat making a special appearance. It released in theatres on June 19, 2026. With a relatively clear box office window in its first week, Cocktail 2 has been able to build a decent foundation. In the coming days it’ll be kind of crucial to see, how it sustains itself against the fresh competition and if that positive word of mouth can really help it keep its pace.

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