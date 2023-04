Nani is all set for a bumper hit with Dasara. The movie has already made Rs 71 crores from the global box office. The film has recovered 75 per cent of its costs, which is good news. The magic seems to have returned at the Telugu box office in 2023 with hits like Waltair Veeraya and Veera Simha Reddy. Nani has shed his good boy image for Dasara where he is a rogue. The movie made Rs 71 crores so far, and 45 crores have come from the Indian market. It is set against the backdrop of coal mines. Dasara is about three friends and how an incident changes their life irrevocably. Also Read - Dasara, Bholaa box office collection day 2: Nani starrer outshines Ajay Devgn film despite seeing a bigger dip in numbers

On the other hand, Bholaa saw a very good rise. The movie has made Rs 30 crores at the box office so far. From Rs 7. 5 crores on Friday, the film saw a rise till Rs 12.10. The business was driven by the mass circuits. Ajay Devgn has a very loyal fan base in North and Central India.

#Bholaa gathers speed on Day 3… It was important to bounce back on Sat, after it slipped on Fri… Multiplexes witness an upward trend, which is a positive sign… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 30.70 cr. #India biz.#Bholaa needs to perform its best on Sun,… pic.twitter.com/LKBGxUbELb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2023

Nearly ₹31cr for #Bholaa till Saturday, expecting film to touch ₹14- ₹15cr today (Sunday)…. Extended Weekend 1 looking at ₹45cr….. Very Good…. Considering Ramzaan + IPL month….. #AjayDevgn #Bholaa #Tabu — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 2, 2023

It seems Bholaa has seen an upward trend in bookings. The business on Sunday is crucial. It seems tickets worth Rs 2.05 crores have already been sold all over India excluding the blocked seats. The rest will depend on the walk-in audience. Bholaa is the remake of Kaithi. Ajay Devgn's intense performance, the mind-boggling action and Ravi Basrur's action are the key highlights of the film. Bholaa has been made on a budget of Rs 100 crores. The year 2023 has started decently with Pathaan being a mammoth hit and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar making Rs 100 crores plus.