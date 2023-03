This year, Ram Navami was extra special as two big films made it to the theatres. South star Nani's pan-India film Dasara and Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film Bholaa clashed at the box office. Both films received rave reviews from critics and fans. There was great excitement among fans to watch Dasara and Bholaa in theatres. Well, the early estimates of the films are out and it is Nani's Dasara that seems to have taken over the lead over Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa. Also Read - Bholaa public review: Ajay Devgn and Tabu shine in action-packed thriller [Watch fans reactions]

Dasara does well at box office on day 1

As reported by Zoom TV, Dasara made approximately Rs 17 crore on day one. The film worked really well down South. Nani's charm has worked and his fans turned out in large numbers to watch the film. Dasara also stars , Deekshith Shetty, and more in pivotal roles. Fans only had good things to say about the film and its effect can be seen in the box office numbers. The film has a backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. The story is about a man named Dharani who is on a mission to find the killers of his friend and seek revenge.

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa gets a decent opening

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is expected to have done a business of Rs 11 to Rs 12 crore. It is expected to have had a decent opening at the box office on day one. The film was expected to take an opening of Rs 14 to Rs 15 crore. But these are the early estimates and actual numbers are yet to come in. BollywoodLife gave Bholaa three stars. Ajay Devgn is not only the hero of the film but he is also the director. Bholaa is high on action that will leave you stunned. has a special cameo to play. We await the actual box office numbers. Until then stay tuned.