Two films were released last week - Nani starrer Dasara and Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa. Both movies belong to different languages but both are commercial entertainers and actioners. However, the fans are pouring out love for Nani starrer Dasara more than for Ajay Devgn's Bholaa. The latter's box office has surprised analysts as well. And leading at the box office not just domestically but also at the worldwide level. Yes, you read that right. Nani seems to have struck chords of the audience quite well. Also Read - Dasara: Nani opens up on how films need to change after RRR created a storm internationally [Exclusive Video]

Dasara starring Nani makes Rs 100 crores in 6 days

Nani starrer Dasara is a period-action drama by Sikranth Odela. The film also stars , Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko and more. Nani plays Dharani, Keerthy Suresh plays Vennela while Dheekshith Shetty plays Suri. Dasara opened at the box office with Rs 30 crores. And it steadily raced towards Rs 100 crores. Finally, within 7 days of its release, Dasara has made a box office collection of Rs 100 gross worldwide. The film has minted Rs 66.64 crores at the domestic box office, as per a report in Sacnilk. Fans are hailing Nani and heaping praises on Dasara.

Nani has reacted to Dasara making Rs 100 crores at the box office. He shared the poster of the same on his social media handles and thanked fans for appreciating their efforts. Check out Nani's tweet here:

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa on a slow and steady pace to make Rs 100 crores worldwide

Talking about Bholaa, the film is directed by Ajay Devgn himself while the story is taken from Lokesh Kangarag's film 2019 film Kaithi. The stunts are top-notch. The movie has taken a slow start at the box office. It is a remake of the South Indian movie Kaithi starring . Bholaa made a business of Rs 11 crores on the opening day being a Holiday opener. It has been going steady pace. However, in front of Nani starrer Dasara, the movie is still behind. While domestically, Dasara has minted Rs 66.6 crores, Ajay and Tabu starrer has done a business of Rs 53,58 crores. As per reports, the film has minted Rs 72 crores at the worldwide box office.

#Bholaa benefits marginally thanks to #MahavirJayanti holiday… Ideally, Day 6 [Tue] should’ve been much higher than Day 5 [Mon] due to the holiday factor… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 4.80 cr. Total: ₹ 53.58 cr. #India biz.#BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/nvQi78KYgC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2023

Talking about movie reviews, BollywoodLife's in-house critic gave Dasara 4 stars and praised Nani as Dharani. Dheekshith Shetty also impresses in his debut film. Keerthy Suresh and Shine Tom Chacko also impress as Vennela and the latter, in the role of the antagonist. The critic, however, called out the violence shown in the film unbearable after a point. On the other hand, our reviewer gave Bholaa 3 stars and said that Ajay Devgn and action films are like a match made in heaven. The film, however, lacks a proper story. But it seems a sequel is in making.