This Ram Navami it was all about Dasara Vs Bholaa at the box office. Telugu star Nani got the best opening of his life with Dasara. The film, a mass entertainment made Rs 23. 2 crores on first day. It is going strong on day two as well. On day one, it made Rs 38 crores plus worldwide at the global box office. On day two, it has made Rs 15 crores. These are great numbers for Nani, Keerthy Suresh and the whole team. Dasara had premiere shows in the USA. It has made USD 1.2 million till now. It is the highest figure for Nani in the US. Also Read - Dasara box office collection day 1: Nani takes a glorious start; triumphs over Ajay Devgn's Bholaa

Bholaa has made close to Rs 7 crores on its second day. The movie is seeing encouraging reports for Saturday and Sunday. But the film is only doing well in the Hindi belt. Trade experts feel it will do better on the weekend in the mass circuits. Bholaa is a remake of Kaithi which is a blockbuster film. Given it is a remake, the lack of interest from South audiences is understandable. As per Sacnilk entertainment, Bholaa made Rs 8 crores on day two. The film should make more than Rs 30 crores on the first weekend to recover its budget. Also Read - Bholaa public review: Ajay Devgn and Tabu shine in action-packed thriller [Watch fans reactions]

There are many in Indian metros who have seen the original movie. Bholaa is being liked for Ajay Devgn's performance, the action and Ravi Basrur's BGM. Dasara has Nani in an avatar which has not been seen before. Let us see how Bholaa picks up in the coming days! Also Read - Bholaa movie review: Kajol calls husband Ajay Devgn's film 'Fab' [Watch Video]